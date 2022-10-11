Sign up
Photo 3206
Lovely African Daisies ~
The local parks & gardens are full of these beauties.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
garden.
daisy.
flower.
park.
africa.
Beryl Lloyd
So bright and cheerful ! fav
October 10th, 2022
Carole Sandford
So beautiful! Amazing colour!
October 10th, 2022
