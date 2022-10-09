Sign up
Photo 3204
Beautiful Jacaranda Flowers ~
Flowering earlier each year.
University students in Queensland were told..
'if you haven't started studying for your exams by the time the jacaranda trees flower, you will fail.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
flower.
,
tree;
,
jacaranda.
Maggiemae
ace
They are lovely - not seen around here! A great incentive to study!
October 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty flowering tree -a new one for me. The flowers remind me of bluebells!
October 8th, 2022
Babs
ace
They are so pretty. The jacarandas haven't started flowering here yet.
October 8th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
What a cool way to get students to study! The flowers are beautiful.
October 8th, 2022
