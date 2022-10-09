Previous
Beautiful Jacaranda Flowers ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3204

Beautiful Jacaranda Flowers ~


Flowering earlier each year.
University students in Queensland were told..
'if you haven't started studying for your exams by the time the jacaranda trees flower, you will fail.
Valerie Chesney

Maggiemae ace
They are lovely - not seen around here! A great incentive to study!
October 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty flowering tree -a new one for me. The flowers remind me of bluebells!
October 8th, 2022  
Babs ace
They are so pretty. The jacarandas haven't started flowering here yet.
October 8th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
What a cool way to get students to study! The flowers are beautiful.
October 8th, 2022  
