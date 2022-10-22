Sign up
Photo 3217
Slightly Gruesome Faces ~
I see in these three trees.
My imagination?
An older photo just edited yesterday.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
8th October 2022 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees.
,
face.
,
bush.
,
bark.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing what we can see when studying things in nature. Love the textures and the shedding barks on these trees!!
October 21st, 2022
