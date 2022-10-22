Previous
Slightly Gruesome Faces ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3217

Slightly Gruesome Faces ~


I see in these three trees.
My imagination?
An older photo just edited yesterday.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing what we can see when studying things in nature. Love the textures and the shedding barks on these trees!!
October 21st, 2022  
