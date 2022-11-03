Sign up
Photo 3229
Now, Isn't It So Nice To Share ~
This Corella had just landed heavily on the dish of sunflower seed scattering them everywhere.
Also scattering 5 or 6 other Lorikeets.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
29th October 2022
tree.
bird.
birds.
corella.
seed.
lorikeet.
Maggiemae
ace
Nice to view these coloured birds in your photos. Does the scattering mean you are going to have sunflowers growing all around next season?
November 2nd, 2022
