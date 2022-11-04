Sign up
Photo 3230
Afternoon Delight ~
Late afternoon & the light was beautiful as these two ducks swam past a slumbering duck on the edge of the lake.
I so liked the soft tones & everything was so peaceful.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5231
photos
77
followers
74
following
884% complete
View this month »
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
30th October 2022 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
lake.
,
ducks.
,
reflection.
,
ripples.
,
afternoon.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture!
November 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely shot of the ducks out for a paddle.
November 3rd, 2022
365 Project
