Photo 3231
Native Gardenia ~
in my back garden .................
Sometimes called Yellow Mangosteen, is considered to be good bush tucker in the Aboriginal cuisine of it's native region.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5232
photos
77
followers
74
following
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
1st November 2022 9:12am
Tags
tree.
,
garden.
,
flower.
,
seed.
,
gardenia.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful,
November 4th, 2022
