Previous
Next
Squabbling Seagulls ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3234

Squabbling Seagulls ~

A short walk along the esplanade on the way
home. The noise was deafening..

Someone had thrown a whole loaf of bread
broken up into the midst of the gulls.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
886% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise