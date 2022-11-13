Previous
Watch Your Tail ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3239

Watch Your Tail ~

These two ducks had been feuding, then suddenly stopped.
But, the one behind decided to try & bite the tail of the one in front.
I was ready with fast shutter on to catch the action ..
when the duck behind suddenly swerved & swam off.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
