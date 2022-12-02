Sign up
Photo 3258
I'm Back Again ~
This pale-headed rosella visits occasionally & has a hard time getting to the seed.
Such a pretty bird & very timid I am surprised he/she persists.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5259
photos
77
followers
74
following
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st December 2022 1:42pm
garden.
,
bird.
,
seed.
,
lorikeet.
,
rosella.
