Strutting Around My Back Garden ~ . by happysnaps
Strutting Around My Back Garden ~ .


These three Little Corellas strutted & squawked around & around our back yard.
I so like their blue eyes..
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
They look very happy marching around!
December 6th, 2022  
