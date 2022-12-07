Sign up
Photo 3263
Strutting Around My Back Garden ~ .
These three Little Corellas strutted & squawked around & around our back yard.
I so like their blue eyes..
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5264
photos
77
followers
74
following
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
3262
3263
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th December 2022 12:38pm
garden.
bird.
lorikeet.
corellas.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They look very happy marching around!
December 6th, 2022
