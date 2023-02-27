Sign up
Photo 3345
Rusty Old Gate With A View ~
Had lunch at a friend's home & we looked at her rusty gate.
Saw this lovely home opposite through the opening. Couldn't resist a photo.
My friend waits for the gate to be replaced.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5346
photos
74
followers
72
following
916% complete
View this month »
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home.
,
friend.
,
house.
,
gate.
,
rust.
