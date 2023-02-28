Sign up
Photo 3346
After He Had Feasted ~
This large grasshopper had eaten a huge portion of my Cordyline plant.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5347
photos
74
followers
72
following
916% complete
View this month »
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
3346
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
25th February 2023 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
plant.
,
eat.
,
insect.
,
grasshopper.
Babs
ace
Looks as though he has much more food to get through here.
February 27th, 2023
