Previous
Next
After He Had Feasted ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3346

After He Had Feasted ~

This large grasshopper had eaten a huge portion of my Cordyline plant.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
916% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Looks as though he has much more food to get through here.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise