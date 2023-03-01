Previous
Pretty Allamanda Flower ~ by happysnaps
Pretty Allamanda Flower ~


This paler colour is beautiful in the sunshine.
1st March 2023

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty flower - a new one for me!
February 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh aren’t they pretty!
February 28th, 2023  
Barb ace
Very pretty! These remind me of our petunias...
February 28th, 2023  
