Photo 3347
Pretty Allamanda Flower ~
This paler colour is beautiful in the sunshine.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
3
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5348
photos
74
followers
72
following
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th February 2023 9:08am
garden.
,
flower.
,
allamanda.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty flower - a new one for me!
February 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh aren’t they pretty!
February 28th, 2023
Barb
ace
Very pretty! These remind me of our petunias...
February 28th, 2023
