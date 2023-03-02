Previous
Next
Three Picture Story ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3348

Three Picture Story ~

Watched this cormorant surface from a dive, climb on to land, then open
it's wings to dry.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A fabulous triptych
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise