Almost Synchronized Flying ~ by happysnaps
Almost Synchronized Flying ~


These two flew around & around the lake.
I captured two decent photos, this being the best.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
JackieR ace
Great timing!!
March 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and timing !
March 8th, 2023  
