Photo 3355
Almost Synchronized Flying ~
These two flew around & around the lake.
I captured two decent photos, this being the best.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
lake.
,
reflection.
,
sky.
,
bird.
,
wings.
JackieR
ace
Great timing!!
March 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted and timing !
March 8th, 2023
