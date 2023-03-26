Previous
A Butterfly & a Bug ~ by happysnaps
A Butterfly & a Bug ~

I was after the butterfly & didn't notice the bug on the leaf.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Maggiemae ace
A real Daddy Longlegs! Butterfly is nice too!
March 25th, 2023  
