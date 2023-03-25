Previous
Golden Penda Flower ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3371

Golden Penda Flower ~

Large golden blooms cover the tree.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
This is so pretty! I like the bright color!
March 24th, 2023  
