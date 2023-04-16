Sign up
Photo 3393
Blue Dragonfly ~
I was so pleased to capture this dragonfly..
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
lake.
,
blue.
,
wings.
,
dragonfly.
George
ace
Great capture.
April 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
I love their lacy wings.
April 15th, 2023
