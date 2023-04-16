Previous
Blue Dragonfly ~ by happysnaps
Blue Dragonfly ~

I was so pleased to capture this dragonfly..
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Great capture.
Great capture.
April 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
I love their lacy wings.
April 15th, 2023  
