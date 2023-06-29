Previous
A Favorite Flower ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3466

A Favorite Flower ~

I have had this Anthurium pot plant for many years & it flowers all year round!

The flower always reminds me of a heart!
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful and shiny.
July 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful shot of your anthurium , I have also got a red anthurium and it is always in flower ! - I just love it . Gary bought it me some years ago on my birthday. I have just bought a little white flowered plant with much smaller flowers and leaves! Such a trouble free pot plant ! fav
July 24th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
The middle 'anther' looks like a corn cob, though!
July 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
It sure does, wonderful shot and colour.
July 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautifully and shiny
July 24th, 2023  
