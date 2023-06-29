Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3466
A Favorite Flower ~
I have had this Anthurium pot plant for many years & it flowers all year round!
The flower always reminds me of a heart!
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
5
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5491
photos
77
followers
76
following
956% complete
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
3489
3490
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th June 2023 2:09pm
flower.
,
heart.
,
red.
,
anthurium.
Issi Bannerman
ace
How beautiful and shiny.
July 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful shot of your anthurium , I have also got a red anthurium and it is always in flower ! - I just love it . Gary bought it me some years ago on my birthday. I have just bought a little white flowered plant with much smaller flowers and leaves! Such a trouble free pot plant ! fav
July 24th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
The middle 'anther' looks like a corn cob, though!
July 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
It sure does, wonderful shot and colour.
July 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautifully and shiny
July 24th, 2023
