Sitting On The Fence ~ by happysnaps
This crested pigeon sitting in the late afternoon shade allowed me to take a photo.
Loved it's big eye.
a favourite spot for the pigeons.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Babs ace
Well done Valerie. The crested pigeons always fly off when I get the camera out
July 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image I’ve not seen one of these before
July 11th, 2023  
