Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3464
Sitting On The Fence ~
This crested pigeon sitting in the late afternoon shade allowed me to take a photo.
Loved it's big eye.
a favourite spot for the pigeons.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5465
photos
77
followers
76
following
949% complete
View this month »
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
10th July 2023 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eye.
,
bird.
,
fence.
,
pigeon.
,
crest.
Babs
ace
Well done Valerie. The crested pigeons always fly off when I get the camera out
July 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image I’ve not seen one of these before
July 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close