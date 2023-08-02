Previous
Butterfly ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3500

Butterfly ~

I am always happy to see/catch a butterfly.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Corinne C
Beautifully captured between light and shadow
August 1st, 2023  
Babs
Well spotted.
August 1st, 2023  
Barb
Love seeing this unusual (for me) butterfly and like its shadow on the leaf.
August 1st, 2023  
