Photo 3502
Blue faced Honey Eater
We went to look for the swans but, not a sign..
Then this beauty flew on to the tree in front of us..
Such a delight!
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5503
photos
76
followers
75
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
1st August 2023 2:08pm
Tags
honey
tree.
blue.
bird.
eater.
Joan Robillard
Nice capture
August 3rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
Super capture!
August 3rd, 2023
