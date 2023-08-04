Previous
Blue faced Honey Eater by happysnaps


Blue faced Honey Eater

We went to look for the swans but, not a sign..
Then this beauty flew on to the tree in front of us..
Such a delight!
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
August 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture!
August 3rd, 2023  
