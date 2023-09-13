Sign up
Previous
Photo 3542
Clouds! Showers .. Wind .. Sun .. ~
Beautiful wispy clouds on bottom left..
Changeable weather all day.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
12th September 2023 11:08am
Privacy
Public
sun.
,
rain.
,
clouds.
,
sky.
,
wind.
George
ace
Powerful sky.
September 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Quite a turmoil in the sky !
September 12th, 2023
