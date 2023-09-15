Previous
Just A Slight Skirmish ~ by happysnaps
Just A Slight Skirmish ~


We drove to the lake just as we heard quite a loud bang??

then up from the water raced these ducks quacking loudly.
Valerie Chesney

They do look rather bossy don't they.
September 15th, 2023  
