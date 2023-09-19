Previous
A Very Shiny Beetle ~ by happysnaps
A Very Shiny Beetle ~


Walking all over these leaves....
My friend walked right past & didn't notice it.

365 does make me more "aware."
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Valerie Chesney

Very nicely spotted!
September 18th, 2023  
