Here I Come .. Ready Or Not ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3557

Here I Come .. Ready Or Not ~

Coming in to land! .

The only shot out of five not blurred!

Flew in so suddenly.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Corinne C ace
Even soft, it's a pretty picture!
September 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Well done Valerie they sure do come in fast
September 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
September 27th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great timing and capture!
September 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice timing. I bet he causes quite a splash.
September 27th, 2023  
