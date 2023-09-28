Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3557
Here I Come .. Ready Or Not ~
Coming in to land! .
The only shot out of five not blurred!
Flew in so suddenly.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
6
1
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th September 2023 2:36pm
water.
lake.
reflection.
bird.
land.
Corinne C
ace
Even soft, it's a pretty picture!
September 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Well done Valerie they sure do come in fast
September 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
September 27th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great timing and capture!
September 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice timing. I bet he causes quite a splash.
September 27th, 2023
