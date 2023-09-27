Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3556
Cheeky Cocky Making Himself Heard ~
I don't know if he is screeching at the noisy miner bird!
love these noisy birds....
Although they can be destructive!
This antennae is popular.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5557
photos
76
followers
75
following
974% complete
View this month »
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
26th September 2023 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv.
,
bird.
,
cockatoo.
,
antennae.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - he certainly looks as if he is enjoying his own voice !
September 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
September 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close