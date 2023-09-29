Previous
A Beautiful Moth ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3558

A Beautiful Moth ~

sitting high up on my picture frame!
Such a beauty! But......

We carefully helped it outside again.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Corinne C ace
Great close up
September 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close-up - yes much better to escort him outside before he makes any damage to your property!!
September 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What lovely patterns!
September 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely markings
September 28th, 2023  
