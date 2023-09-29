Sign up
Previous
Photo 3558
A Beautiful Moth ~
sitting high up on my picture frame!
Such a beauty! But......
We carefully helped it outside again.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
4
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5559
photos
76
followers
75
following
974% complete
View this month »
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
28th September 2023 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect.
,
wings.
,
moth.
Corinne C
ace
Great close up
September 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up - yes much better to escort him outside before he makes any damage to your property!!
September 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What lovely patterns!
September 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely markings
September 28th, 2023
