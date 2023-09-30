Previous
Yellow Roses & An Unwelcome Photo-bomber ~ by happysnaps
Yellow Roses & An Unwelcome Photo-bomber ~

Gorgeous roses with so many buds to open..

The photo-bomber hasn't eaten much yet!!
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful flower. The photo-bomber is well hidden
September 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful yellow roses ! - took some time to spot the well hidden photo=bomber!
September 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture of these lovely yellow roses.
September 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful roses and a sneaky photobomber trying his best to hide.
September 29th, 2023  
