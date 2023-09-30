Sign up
Previous
Photo 3559
Yellow Roses & An Unwelcome Photo-bomber ~
Gorgeous roses with so many buds to open..
The photo-bomber hasn't eaten much yet!!
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
5
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5560
photos
76
followers
75
following
975% complete
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th September 2023 1:54pm
Tags
yellow.
,
flower.
,
rose.
,
bud.
,
grasshopper.
,
photo-bomber.
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful flower. The photo-bomber is well hidden
September 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful yellow roses ! - took some time to spot the well hidden photo=bomber!
September 29th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture of these lovely yellow roses.
September 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful roses and a sneaky photobomber trying his best to hide.
September 29th, 2023
