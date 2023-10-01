Previous
Togetherness ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3560

Togetherness ~

Drying Our Wings Together

I have posted a shot like this before.

A very popular spot for the cormorants to gather!
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Dawn ace
A nice capture of them all
September 30th, 2023  
Babs ace
That is quite a gathering.
September 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Very nice pic
September 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 30th, 2023  
