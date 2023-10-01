Sign up
Photo 3560
Togetherness ~
Drying Our Wings Together
I have posted a shot like this before.
A very popular spot for the cormorants to gather!
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
5561
photos
76
followers
75
following
Tags
lake.
,
cormorants
,
birds.
,
feathers.
,
rocks.
,
wings.
Dawn
ace
A nice capture of them all
September 30th, 2023
Babs
ace
That is quite a gathering.
September 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Very nice pic
September 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 30th, 2023
