Photo 3561
Bark, Lichen & Moss ~
I do love our bush & the beautiful trees that grow there.
The textures & the bark & color.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
3
2
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
tree.
,
bush.
,
moss.
,
trunk.
,
lichen.
Corinne C
ace
Awesome collage
October 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 1st, 2023
George
ace
Beautiful colours. I don’t normally like collages but this is gorgeous.
October 1st, 2023
