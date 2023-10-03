Sign up
Previous
Photo 3562
Beautiful Yellow Clivea ~
Called in to see a friend & had to admire her beautiful yellow clivea flowers.
Orange are more popular but, this color is lovely.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5563
photos
76
followers
75
following
975% complete
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
1st October 2023 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow.
,
garden.
,
flower.
,
friend.
,
clivea.
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely flower and rich buttermilk colour !
October 2nd, 2023
