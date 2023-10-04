Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3563
Just Sitting On The Fence ~
This scrub turkey just watched me take photos.
An old photo from the Bush Botanic Gardens..
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5564
photos
76
followers
75
following
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
25th May 2023 10:43am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
bush.
,
fence.
,
turkey.
,
scrub.
,
wattle.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot!
October 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool shot and great colours
October 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
She looks so smart!
October 3rd, 2023
