I Know There Is A Fish In There ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3579

I Know There Is A Fish In There ~


This Heron prodded & poked in the lake...

Then stood in a still pose watching & waiting!
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Valerie Chesney

Dawn ace
A nice capture
October 19th, 2023  
