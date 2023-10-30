Previous
Gusty Winds & Wispy Clouds ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3589

Gusty Winds & Wispy Clouds ~

but, no promised rain...at 4.43pm yesterday!

So very dry here in Q'ld & the bush fires are raging.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
