Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3590
Our View At Lunch Time ~
Had a picnic at the lake with friends.
We enjoyed watching this beauty stand here for such a long time.
Wondering if he/she would jump in when he/she turned & walked away.
Took absolutely no notice of us whatever.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5591
photos
77
followers
76
following
983% complete
View this month »
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th October 2023 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
lunch.
,
friends.
,
duck.
,
rocks.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close