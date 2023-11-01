Sign up
Previous
Photo 3591
Too Close For Comfort ~
My friend captured this from her front door Not my photo.
one block away from roaring bush fires
The brilliant fire fighters & pilots flying the planes dropping water over & over to keep them safe!
So many homes have been burnt to the ground!
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
