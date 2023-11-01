Previous
Too Close For Comfort ~ by happysnaps
Too Close For Comfort ~

My friend captured this from her front door Not my photo.
one block away from roaring bush fires

The brilliant fire fighters & pilots flying the planes dropping water over & over to keep them safe!

So many homes have been burnt to the ground!
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Valerie Chesney

