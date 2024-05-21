Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3794
ust One More Blue Water Lily ~
Just One More Blue Water Lily ~
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Tags
lake.
,
blue.
,
reflection.
,
waterlily.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty with lovely reflection !
May 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love the lighting.
May 20th, 2024
