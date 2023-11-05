Previous
Looking Down ~ by happysnaps
Looking Down ~


I saw this small water dragon on the rocks.

I so liked the reflections in the lake.
Valerie Chesney

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet little capture !
November 4th, 2023  
