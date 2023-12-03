Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3623
Hibiscus tiliaceus - Sea Hibiscus ~
The timber from Hibiscus tiliaceus is good for carving & furniture making,
while its bark makes good rope & sealing for clinker built boats.
The young shoots are eaten as a vegetable & is popular for bonsai..
with a little photo bomber! Delightful!
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5624
photos
73
followers
73
following
992% complete
View this month »
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st December 2023 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower.
,
dragonfly.
,
native.
,
hibiscus.
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful and I love the dragonfly in there too.
December 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close