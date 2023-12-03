Previous
Hibiscus tiliaceus - Sea Hibiscus ~ by happysnaps
Hibiscus tiliaceus - Sea Hibiscus ~

The timber from Hibiscus tiliaceus is good for carving & furniture making,
while its bark makes good rope & sealing for clinker built boats.

The young shoots are eaten as a vegetable & is popular for bonsai..

with a little photo bomber! Delightful!
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
Babs ace
Beautiful and I love the dragonfly in there too.
