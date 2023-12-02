Previous
Feather Clouds ~ by happysnaps
Feather Clouds ~

After a very hot, humid & windy day these beautiful clouds appeared,
over a period of about a 1/2 hour & then they all broke up!
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Carole Sandford
Lovely cloudscape!
December 1st, 2023  
Corinne C
Well spotted
December 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
What super cloudscape ! -love the feathery whisps !
December 1st, 2023  
John Falconer
Nice shot.
December 1st, 2023  
