Previous
Photo 3622
Feather Clouds ~
After a very hot, humid & windy day these beautiful clouds appeared,
over a period of about a 1/2 hour & then they all broke up!
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
4
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5623
photos
73
followers
73
following
992% complete
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th November 2023 4:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
clouds.
,
sky.
,
wind.
,
feather.
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely cloudscape!
December 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Well spotted
December 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What super cloudscape ! -love the feathery whisps !
December 1st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot.
December 1st, 2023
