Previous
You didn't Leave Much For Me ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3624

You didn't Leave Much For Me ~

Out for coffee with my sister, finished my passion fruit tart!

Placed my plate aside beside my handbag
In Flew This Blue-faced Honey eater.

I don't think he was very impressed with the few crumbs I left!
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise