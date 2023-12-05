Previous
Giant Bromeliad ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3625

Giant Bromeliad ~

Enormous & very beautiful!
The flower spike must be at least 3 meters tall.

Hard to photograph
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You really do need to see the full height of this plant! Its enormous and looks so tropical!
December 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
You did an awesome job!
December 4th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Holy moly! I’ve never seen one so big.
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise