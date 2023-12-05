Sign up
Photo 3625
Giant Bromeliad ~
Enormous & very beautiful!
The flower spike must be at least 3 meters tall.
Hard to photograph
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
flower.
plant.
bromeliad.
Maggiemae
You really do need to see the full height of this plant! Its enormous and looks so tropical!
December 4th, 2023
Corinne C
You did an awesome job!
December 4th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
Holy moly! I’ve never seen one so big.
December 4th, 2023
