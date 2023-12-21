Previous
Sunshine, Shadow & Ducks ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3641

Sunshine, Shadow & Ducks ~


Such a peaceful scene at the lake!

The hustle & bustle was still going on behind us with cars & trucks etc...But here was calm!
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
December 20th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely light and image
December 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of the geese in the mottled light !
December 20th, 2023  
