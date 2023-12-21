Sign up
Previous
Photo 3641
Sunshine, Shadow & Ducks ~
Such a peaceful scene at the lake!
The hustle & bustle was still going on behind us with cars & trucks etc...But here was calm!
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Tags
sun.
shadow.
lake.
reflection.
duck.
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
December 20th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely light and image
December 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of the geese in the mottled light !
December 20th, 2023
