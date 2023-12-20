Previous
Stretch Those Ruffled Wing Feathers ~ by happysnaps
Stretch Those Ruffled Wing Feathers ~

This shag/cormorant seemed rather
ruffled/hassled as it turned from side to side.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Beryl Lloyd
What a gorgeous capture != as he tries to dry his feathers after a dip !! fav
December 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
December 19th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 19th, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
A great pose.
December 19th, 2023  
