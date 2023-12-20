Sign up
Previous
Photo 3640
Stretch Those Ruffled Wing Feathers ~
This shag/cormorant seemed rather
ruffled/hassled as it turned from side to side.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
4
3
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th December 2023 10:17am
lake
,
water.
,
bird.
,
cormorant.
,
shag.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a gorgeous capture != as he tries to dry his feathers after a dip !! fav
December 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
December 19th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 19th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great pose.
December 19th, 2023
