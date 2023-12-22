Sign up
Previous
Photo 3642
Poinciana Flower & Bokeh ~
at the top of the tree!
The Poinciana Trees are flowering everywhere atm & look glorious!
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
1
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5643
photos
72
followers
72
following
997% complete
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st December 2023 2:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree.
,
flower.
,
bokeh.
,
poinciana.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! isn't this so pretty, and bright ! fav
December 21st, 2023
