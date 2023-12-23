Previous
Please Don't Drink The Bath Water ~ by happysnaps
Please Don't Drink The Bath Water ~


Made me laugh! Couldn't resist sharing.

It's very hot here & the Lorikeets love the bird bath!
Valerie Chesney

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! great title ! - - but who cares when it is so hot !!
December 22nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great capture and caption!
December 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Delightful Valerie
December 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha they aren't fussy what they drink are they.
December 22nd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Werd getting news of gfloods in Qu'land obviously not near you?
December 22nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Everyone likes to cool off when it’s so hot. They look as if they are having a fun time.
December 22nd, 2023  
