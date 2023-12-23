Sign up
Previous
Photo 3643
Please Don't Drink The Bath Water ~
Made me laugh! Couldn't resist sharing.
It's very hot here & the Lorikeets love the bird bath!
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
6
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5644
photos
72
followers
72
following
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
Tags
water.
,
bath.
,
bird.
,
splash.
,
lorikeet.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! great title ! - - but who cares when it is so hot !!
December 22nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great capture and caption!
December 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Delightful Valerie
December 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha they aren't fussy what they drink are they.
December 22nd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Werd getting news of gfloods in Qu'land obviously not near you?
December 22nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Everyone likes to cool off when it’s so hot. They look as if they are having a fun time.
December 22nd, 2023
