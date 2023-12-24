Sign up
Previous
Photo 3644
Christmas Trees & Christmas Cards ~
I love giving & receiving Christmas Cards!
Couldn't resist a photo..
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5645
photos
71
followers
71
following
998% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd December 2023 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
light.
,
christmas.
,
cards.
Dawn
ace
Lovely Valerie
December 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful to send and receive Christmas Cards - lovely cards to savour over the Christmas Period ! - fav
December 23rd, 2023
