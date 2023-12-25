Previous
Merry Christmas 365 Friends ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3645

Merry Christmas 365 Friends ~

Wishing you Peace & Joy..
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
The Joys of Christmas to you ,family and friends Valerie !
December 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Merry Christmas
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise