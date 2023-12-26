Previous
Early On Boxing Day Morning ~ by happysnaps
Early On Boxing Day Morning ~

6.32am They look calm & quiet But, they were screeching for seed.

It had rained (29 mils) overnight & the seed dishes were dripping..
26th December 2023

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , but not what it seems to be! Did they quieten when fed?
December 25th, 2023  
